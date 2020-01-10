Letter: Don't Blame The Star

A recent letter suggested the Star’s positions played a part in Democrats taking the house and in the impeachment of Donald Trump. Do you think maybe these events could have anything to do with more Americans realizing Republicans do not have the country’s best interests in mind? That many of us are fed up with this president’s corruption, continual lying, abuse of power and belief he is above the law? Do you think “we the people” might be getting our fill of nastiness, bullying, childish behavior, and hatefulness towards anyone who does not agree with King Donald? Might more Americans be realizing the danger of his gross incompetence and ignorance? Are more citizens becoming alarmed with Trump’s disregard for the truth, for our environment, our public schools, our constitution and the rule of law and voting accordingly? If by some fluke, the Star did have some influence, as the letter suggested, I say kudos to the Star, and many thanks.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.