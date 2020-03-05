Letter: Don’t blame Trump

Several mental health disorders make it impossible for our President to behave like a normal human being. First he is a narcissist, so in love with himself that he can have no empathy for others. He has the extreme version, egomania.
Second paranoia, thus he only trusts those that agree with him and viciously strikes out against all who disagree. This makes improved character impossible for him.
Third he is sociopath having no conscience, thus feeling no guilt about anything he says or does. If not for family wealth, he would probably be incarcerated.
Fourth he is pathological liar and has told more lies than all previous presidents.
Therefore, don’t blame Trump, but blame all of those who still support him in spite of 3 years of disastrous behavior.
Jeff Blackburn, MD
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.