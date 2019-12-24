Letter: Don't repeat the mistake of 1868

The highly bigoted and divisive President Andrew Johnson faced 11 articles of impeachment in the House of Representatives. He was impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors on February 24, 1868. On May 16, 1868, the Senate voted 35 to 19 to convict President Andrew Johnson. The vote was one vote short of the 36 votes required to remove him from office.
The consequences were horrendous and long lasting. Reconstruction, a progressive period that included Black Americans being elected to Congress, came to an end. Instead, a century of segregation, lynching and Jim Crow were ushered in.
Today, the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump is eerily reminiscent of the impeachment of the reactionary Andrew Johnson. The Senate must now seriously consider the long term consequences of not removing the impeached President Trump from office. Let's move forward.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.