Letter: DONALD J. TRUMP CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

The Congressional Democrats held up the passing of the coronavirus pandemic emergency relief bill, in part, because they wanted $25 million to go toward Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
With all of the thousands of democrat multi-million/multi-billionaires in this country, who could have easily donated $25 million for the center (and didn’t even offer to do so), the Congressional Democrats decided to throw their political weight around and held up the country’s relief funding.
In order to honor the current President of the United States and the person guiding us through these difficult times I recommend that we rename the center the DONALD J. TRUMP CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
