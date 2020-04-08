Letter: DONALD J. TRUMP CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
View Comments

Letter: DONALD J. TRUMP CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

The Congressional Democrats held up the passing of the coronavirus pandemic emergency relief bill, in part, because they wanted $25 million to go toward Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

With all of the thousands of democrat multi-million/multi-billionaires in this country, who could have easily donated $25 million for the center (and didn’t even offer to do so), the Congressional Democrats decided to throw their political weight around and held up the country’s relief funding.

In order to honor the current President of the United States and the person guiding us through these difficult times I recommend that we rename the center the DONALD J. TRUMP CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS.

Bill Kendall

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News