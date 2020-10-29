 Skip to main content
Letter: Donald Trump and the election chaos
Donald Trump has caused the chaos that surrounds our elections. Before Trump expressed his unsubstantiated, false conspiracy theories about the validity of our elections, we voters never doubted efficacy of our Democratic election process In four years, Trump has lied about and manipulated our election process. Trump has sewn fear, division and uncertainty in OUR DEMOCRATIC, FREE AND FAIR ELECTION PROCESS. AN ELECTION PROCESS THAT HAS FUNCTIONED AND THRIVED FOR 244 YEARS!! We Americans MUST ASK OURSELVES HOW DID WE GET HERE? HOW DID WE ALLOW THIS CHAOS, THIS DIVISION TO HAPPEN?? THERE IS BUT ONE ANSWER—-TRUMP!!

Catherine Hernandez

East side

