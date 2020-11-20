 Skip to main content
Letter: Donald Trump: "... chaos and confusion is the strategy..."
WASHINGTON (AP, 11/19/20) — "President Donald Trump is trying to turn America’s free and fair election into a muddled mess of misinformation, specious legal claims and baseless attacks on the underpinnings of the nation’s democracy.

The resulting chaos and confusion that has created isn’t the byproduct of Trump’s strategy following his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. The chaos and confusion is the strategy....."

It would seem that President Thomas Jefferson had a person occupying a position in government, like Donald Trump, when he suggested the following:

"....The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is it's natural manure...." ( Thomas Jefferson to William Stephens Smith, Paris, 13 Nov. 1787)

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

