When I was going to school we were told about German Nazi named Joseph Goebbels and his continued false statements on various topics. He was the propaganda leader, Saying it enough times that it started to be believed by the people.

NOW it seems we have a politician who is following that example. Claiming things did not happen and doing it daily ,

So people that believe in him will fall for the lies and still support him ? I hope not.

Donald Stevenson

East side