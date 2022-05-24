 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Donald Trump Doesn't Care

Donald Trump does not care about:

*You

*Your family

*Your job

*Your health care

*Your mortgage or rent

*Your children’s education

*Your religious beliefs

*The air you breathe, the water you drink

*Your retirement

*Racism or bigotry

*Free speech

*Freedom of the Press

Donald Trump does not understand or care about:

*US history

*The US Constitution

*The law

*Election integrity

*Immigration - legal or illegal

*World history

*Climate change

*International relations

*US treaties and alliances

*Public service

*Sacrifice

*Truth

Donald Trump DOES care about:

*Donald J Trump. Period. Full stop.

Mike Cohen

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

