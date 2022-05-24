Letter: Donald Trump Doesn't Care

Donald Trump does not care about:
*You
*Your family
*Your job
*Your health care
*Your mortgage or rent
*Your children’s education
*Your religious beliefs
*The air you breathe, the water you drink
*Your retirement
*Racism or bigotry
*Free speech
*Freedom of the Press
Donald Trump does not understand or care about:
*US history
*The US Constitution
*The law
*Election integrity
*Immigration - legal or illegal
*World history
*Climate change
*International relations
*US treaties and alliances
*Public service
*Sacrifice
*Truth
Donald Trump DOES care about:
*Donald J Trump. Period. Full stop.
Mike Cohen
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.