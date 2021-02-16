 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Donald Trump Impeachment Trial
View Comments

Letter: Donald Trump Impeachment Trial

  • Comments

The Not Guilty verdict in the Impeachment Trial of ex-president Donald J. Trump was disappointing and disgusting. A book called the "Profiles in Cowardice" could be written about the Jurors for the Defense, and to paraphrase Winston Churchill, "Never have so many been so coerced by just one." The Grand Old Party can no longer be called Grand; rather it has morphed into what should be called Trump's Own Party (TOP). Fear will be the one word to describe the policy of the TOP.

One could almost hear Trump exclaim, "Despite not being paid a salary being president was the most lucrative job I have ever had."

Jerry Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Stop the Steal!

No, not that false narrative about an election "steal" by Democrats. I'm talking about Arizona Republican legislators trying to steal our vote…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News