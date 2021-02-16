Letter: Donald Trump Impeachment Trial

The Not Guilty verdict in the Impeachment Trial of ex-president Donald J. Trump was disappointing and disgusting. A book called the "Profiles in Cowardice" could be written about the Jurors for the Defense, and to paraphrase Winston Churchill, "Never have so many been so coerced by just one." The Grand Old Party can no longer be called Grand; rather it has morphed into what should be called Trump's Own Party (TOP). Fear will be the one word to describe the policy of the TOP.
One could almost hear Trump exclaim, "Despite not being paid a salary being president was the most lucrative job I have ever had."
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
