Letter: Donald Trump Knew

Through President Donald Trump’s leadership or lack thereof, he has been able to accomplish the equivalent of a 9/11 every three days for the past 6 months. Something Osama Bin Landen could only dream of. Going on 200,000 American deaths, which is more deaths that occurred in the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican-American War, Spanish-American War, WW1, Korea, Vietnam, 9/11 Terrorist Attack, Iraq, and Afghanistan combined. We are just now learning from Bob Woodward’s reporting that Donald Trump knew how deadly COVID-19 was in February but wanted to “play it down” to save his re-election. Is it any wonder why Noor Bin Ladin, Osama Bin Landen’s niece, is endorsing Donald Trump for President?
Chris Cochran
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
