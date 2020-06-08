Letter: Donald Trump, Meet Herbert Hoover

If the presidential election were held today, it would look a lot like the one in 1932. Republican first-term president Herbert Hoover was running for re-election. Although the economy was booming when Hoover took office in 1929, the Great Depression struck later that year.
When Hoover ran for re-election in 1932, unemployment was at 25 percent, about what it is now. All over the country, hundreds of thousands of homeless people lived in shanty towns, nicknamed Hoovervilles. Protests and riots were on-going, just like they are now. Hoover sent troops led by General Douglas MacArthur to violently clear out the largest Hoovervilles, and the reaction was universal condemnation.
In 1928, Hoover won election with 58 percent of the vote and 444 of the 531 electoral votes, losing only seven states. In 1932, Hoover won only six states, giving him 59 electors to Franklin Delano Roosevelt's 472. Will history repeat itself?
John Vornholt
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
