Letter: Donald Trump, Patron Saint of Republicans?

Donald Trump, who incited insurrection against democracy, has followed his family's consistency with lies and deceptions. After WWII, until 1983, his father, Fred, told people his family was Swedish, ignoring the family's predominant German background. Even after becoming a U.S. citizen, Trump's grandfather, Friedrich, believed in the National- Socialist German Workers' Party's ideals. You know the acronym. Fred inherited his beliefs. Ironically, Friedrich dies during the Spanish Flu epidemic.
Fred Trump had been under the law's scrutiny for many years as he continued to get charged with crimes. Crimes that, somehow, "disappeared." Using an inheritance, Fred and his mother created a real estate empire. Donald became president of the soon-to-be renamed Trump Organization in 1971. In 1973, they were sued by the Feds for violating the Fair Housing Act.
Fred died in 1999 and $14 million in loans from his father, most additional fortunes passed on to Donald.
Republican politicians visit and call as if paying homage to the Patron Saint of Republicans, a monarch or Pope.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
