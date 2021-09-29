 Skip to main content
Letter: Donald Trump surrendered to the Taliban Feb. 29, 2020
Letter: Donald Trump surrendered to the Taliban Feb. 29, 2020

Are the Republican “leaders” in the Senate and House as stupid and unbalanced as they seem? Can they really ignore facts and history this easily?

Sen. Josh Hawley, a pack leader of misinformed wolves, wants President Joe Biden’s top officials to resign due to the “disastrous” Afghanistan withdrawal. But, of course, Hawley and the far-right cannot seem to recall it was his hero, DD (draft-dodger) Donald Trump, who surrendered to the Taliban February 29, 2020, conceding to all the demands of the terrorists.

DD cut the armed troops down from 13,500 to 2,500 - with orders not to shoot. It was Trump who agreed to leave our equipment in-country, and release 5,000 Taliban prisoners. It was DD who had fourteen months to formulate a plan of withdrawal by May 1, 2021, and did NOTHING - not even discuss a plan or begin removal of our Afghan friendlies.

Now, Biden is being blamed for a withdrawal that Trump had a year to plan and did nothing.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

