Letter: Donald Trump
A writer recently complained about "Biden in the Basement." There is very good reason for Biden to stay at home during this awful pandemic where so many Americans have already died due to the early (and continued) negligence of the Trump Administration. Biden doesn't need to grandstand. He doesn't need huge rallies to feed his ego. The writer obviously hasn't really been paying attention to the Joe Biden campaign ads -- they are chock full of his visions for the future of this country and the ways in which he will be mending our relationships with out heretofore Western allies. Most of the negative ads and "anti-Trump rhetoric" that have been on TV and on FB have been paid for, interestingly enough, by several different groups of former Republican operatives who are abhorred at what Trump is doing to our country. Perhaps the writer should pay more attention to the Trump anti-Biden ads. Now those are among the most distasteful, hateful, misdirected and mendacious ads on TV.

Gladys Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

OPINION: A letter writer asserts that the Daily Star was a little too ready to cover the recent wash out of a section of President Donald Trump's border wall. That and more in our Letters to the Editor.

