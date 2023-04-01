up to a bullies to revolt. Donald trump is showing his fear of “finally” facing consequences of his actions so he must invite his followers to do “his dirty work,.

It’s disappointing that his actions haven’t solidified our country against a tyrant. God help us!! Think about our country, liberties and free speech that we have always enjoyed. Every democrat, republican and independent needs to soul search for what we all would like to have our life be like. Being a “thug” or “mobster” is not what we want to embrace. So very sad!