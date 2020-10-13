Letter: Donald Trump

The Tuesday night's presidential debate made abundantly clear what this election will be about. When the president of the United States, who is supposed to be a leader for all members of our society not just those who agree with him and belong to his cult, was asked about the Proud Boys, a violent white nationalist group, he replied: "Proud Boys. Stand back. Stand ready." This was a call to violence if the election did not go his way.
This election, then, will be about a voter's choice between the people's Constitutional democracy and Trump's white supremacy. It is clear and simple. This is the most important presidential election in the memory of all of us. Please think long and hard before casting that all-important ballot.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
