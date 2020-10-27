Letter: Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s regime has expanded its corruption throughout his time in office. Bill Barr has made the Justice Department a branch of Trump, Inc. No justice here, just Trump and whatever he wants. Rick Perry had no grasp of the great scientific research the Department of Energy sponsors, which is part of what makes America great. Louis DeJoy has corrupted the Post Office into an arm of Trump. The much-admired CDC is now having its scientific reports corrupted by political hacks, causing risk to anybody that still believes what they say. Dr. Redfield should resign in protest, except that Trump could then put somebody like Louis DeJoy into heading the formerly most respected medical advisory group in the world. People with spines of Jell-o are taking over, where they can admire The Man with no Ethics because they think that will make them great, too.
The stain of Trump has spread to take over most of what we used to think Made America Great.
George Yost
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
