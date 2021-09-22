 Skip to main content
Letter: Donald Trump
Letter: Donald Trump

During WWII America fought enemies thousands of miles and two oceans away, and the whole country joined together to fight them; suffering through mandates/shortages, i.e., blackouts in cities, rationing of food, gasoline, tires, etc. The country accepted the "mandates" even though they impacted on daily lives because they were patriotic.

Today America's enemies are not thousands of miles away, they are homegrown, i.e., Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and others. They support the spoiled man who cannot accept losing the election.

Those groups were involved in the January 6 attempt to stop Congress from fulfilling its Constitutional obligation to certify the electoral college vote for the presidency. It is disgusting that GOP members of Congress continue to say January 6 was a "normal tourist tour day" when it is obvious that it was anything but that. They lie to please Trump, himself a pathological liar, completely ignoring their oath of office, and very un-American.

B Jerry Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

