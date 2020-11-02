Letter: Donald Trump

I want to congratulate Donald Trump and his enablers for co-opting the once respected, fiscally conservative GOP. He's turned it into the NTP, (New Trump Party). It is now the party of fear, vitriol and evil. And lets not forget lies.
Remembering Carl Sagan in his final interview in 1996, he warned us that the average Americans lack of skeptical scientific thinking could lead to disastrous consequences. He said "If we are not able to ask skeptical questions, to interrogate those who tell us that something is true, to be skeptical of those in authority, then, we are up for grabs for the next charlatan (political or religious) who comes rambling along.”
Carl was unfortunately correct. Here we are.
They don't wish to govern. They only want to rule and control. America is at the crossroads For the sake of humanity and the freedoms we hold dear. please vote and help clean up this mess.
Andrew La Grange
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
