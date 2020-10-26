 Skip to main content
Letter: Donald Trump
Letter: Donald Trump

Love him or hate him – there is no denying that Donald Trump is not only charismatic but a living miracle to the rank and file white evangelicals comprising his base for having survived COVID-19.

Even as a maskless Mr. Trump proclaimed: “I think that this (COVID-19) was a blessing from God that I caught it” – I thought back to another charismatic personage – Jim Jones – who some forty years ago extolled his followers to: “Drink the Kool-Aid.”

In November 1978 Cult Leader Jim Jones prevailed upon Nine-Hundred-Nine of his followers – including Three-Hundred-Four Children to drink Cyanide Laced Kool-Aid. They all died.

Is Mr. Trump prevailing upon his followers to “tempt fate” by going maskless and forgoing social distancing – or – is Mr. Trump Negligently Homicidal as argued by Carl Bernstein – Watergate Reporter?

President or Cult Leader? That is the question each of us must decide.

Vote.

Rich Donahue

Huachuca City

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

