Letter: Donald Trump

Donald Trump called the family of George Floyd, but they reported that he wanted to do all the talking. Not much interested in what they had to say. For him it was just a campaign stop, nothing more. The coronavirus is climbing us toward a predicted 200,000 deaths on his watch plus hundreds of thousands with permanent damage from the disease. His response has been too late, too slow, too weak, too little. Our economy is a train wreck. He has no plan other than to encourage us to have more contact and therefore more coronavirus. Black Lives Matter have been marching in the streets to talk about four centuries of agony. He calls them thugs and other names and threatens to call the “heavily-armed” army on them. He has stood idly by while the Russians pay bounties for dead American troops, promoting for them to be hunted like animals. All he cares about is your vote. Don’t give it to him.

George Yost

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

