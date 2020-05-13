Letter: Donald Trump

The nightly Trump political reassurance and massaging of the President’s ego is getting really old. I believe DR. Fauci and find him more trustworthy than our own President.
I am witnessing the president neglect in real time in his duties in organizing and providing the needed logistics the first responders, the men and women on the front line in the medical field.
While the president was neglecting to provide (PPE) personal protective equipment, ventilators, and genuine funds to purchase these items. The president is being vindictive with local state governors as they are requesting and saying their states are not getting federal support. The President exclaims he wants to be appreciated or will not communicate with these leaders. All the while the president is utilizing extra funds available to build his Mexican border wall and fire political enemies who had previously done their civil duties. To report complaints IAW written directives. Trump then said, “when we have 100,000 deaths in the pandemic, he has done a good job”.
Joseph Miceli
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
