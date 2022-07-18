Letter: Donald Trump

It appears that Donald Trump continues to toy with the idea of running for reelection again. After hearing the explosive testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson before the January 6 Committee, it is amply clear that Donald Trump should never again be allowed to run for office in any capacity. According to 18 U.S. Code 2383, "Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten ears, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States." When one considers the range of criminal culpability in which Trump indulged after his election loss, among which was asking certain state officials to commit election fraud by manufacturing thousands of votes in his name, and culminating in the January 6 violent insurrection, then, minimally, Donald Trump should never again be allowed to run for office.