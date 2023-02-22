Earlier this week I heard an interview with a woman who would like to see Donald Trump become President of the United States once again, and I wondered, “Have we learned nothing from four years of myopic and ideology-driven policies”? One of Trump’s first acts was rejection of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, thereby opening the door for China to establish its own Regional Economic Partnership in the Pacific and Far East. Later that year, Trump and his Republican colleagues slashed taxes for corporations and the wealthy (and increased federal spending) to give rise to a near $1 trillion federal budget deficit. The following year, against advisors' advice, Trump pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear agreement; the result: Iran now has more enriched uranium than it did at the beginning of his presidency, and is selling military drones to Russia which are used to kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the country's infrastructure.