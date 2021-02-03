 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't be afraid of Democrats
Letter: Don't be afraid of Democrats

A January 29 letter expressed fear for what might happen to conservatives during the Biden administration: “There are talks of deprograming Trump supporters” like Communist China would do, the writer claimed.

Reading this caused me to recall fears conservatives had during Obama’s administration:

A friend from Wilcox called me in distress after Obama’s 2012 reelection. When I asked what she was afraid of, she couldn’t cite anything specific but said, “He just lies all the time.”

I met a school bus driver in 2014 who was convinced that Obama would not leave office after the 2016 election. He’d declare martial law and take over as a dictator.

Funny how it worked out – I mean, about the lying and grasping for power.

Don’t be afraid of Democrats. We don’t want to do bad things to you or see you suffer. Your lives matter to us.

Greg Lewis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

