Letter: Don't be fooled-End the filibuster now!
When discussing the filibuster there is concern that ending the filibuster would leave Democrats in a worse position if the Republicans gain control of the Senate. This is naïve thinking. If the Republicans felt ending the filibuster would give them more power and they had the votes to do it, they would end it in a heartbeat. This was the party that held up the Merrick Garland nomination to the Supreme Court for over a year and then rushed through

Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination in weeks.

Ending the filibuster would increase the chance for bipartisan discussion because those opposed to a bill would have to bring their objections out in public. If they have persuasive arguments bills might be defeated. Polls show Americans want solutions that make lives better. Let us be bold in working for America and end the filibuster now!

Rosemary Bolza

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

