Letter: Don't Be Surprised
"Hope deferred" is a phrase in the Christian Bible, that describes perfectly how I feel about these last two years. When I cast my vote in 2018, I had hopes for a united country, for a legislative branch that would represent their constituency, the people of the United States.

Instead, the sitting House spent most of their time and resources on a vendetta against Pres. Trump. In so doing, they stalled and delayed legislation "we the people" needed. The House has represented neither me, nor millions of other Americans, these last two years.

Don't be surprised when Pres. Trump is re-elected and the House changes hands too. In 2016, I and many other Evangelical Christians voted against Ms. Clinton because of her stand on full term abortion. This year, I voted for Pres. Trump because of his record in office, and because of his avowed trust in God. This offers our nation more hope than the spectre of a Kamala Harris presidency.

Bonnie Milks

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

