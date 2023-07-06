Canadian wildfires are causing a serious smoke problem in areas of the U.S. Many health warnings are being put out. Ball games cancelled, people having health and breathing issues and needing to stay indoors. New York's governor is making one million N95 masks available to citizens. Since many Republicans had such an issue with masks during Covid, has Governor Hochul risked re-igniting the MAGA war on masks? Will public health officials be assaulted once again, and will the Governor face political backlash or kidnapping or death threats? What is the difference, deadly virus or deadly smoke? Help keep the culture wars going - "Don't be woke, breathe the smoke!"