It’s Gay Pride Month, and the LGBTQ community wonders why “everyone” is picking on them.
Many of us of non-LGBTQ persuasion have family and friends who are Gay, Transgender or whatever. We’ve come to love and accept them. They have proven to be intelligent, creative and productive citizens. But what won us over is that they are not the flamboyant in-your-face exhibitionists who stage parades or persuade public libraries and schools to welcome drag-queen reviews. Doing so just begs for trouble.
Being obnoxious creates few supporters. Why not just do your own thing in your own daily lives without all the drama? While many Americans will never understand you nor your actions, many more have quickly begun to accept you. Justice takes time. Pushiness loses friends.
Jack Calaway
Northeast side
