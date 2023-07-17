I just read what I thought had to be a mistake based on the title of the letter writer's letter. Climate change is in fact a huge reason for the huge fires in Canada and previously in California. There's nothing the Biden administration is doing to benefit from these blazes. The administration is trying at best to limit the impact of climate change but the letter writer thinks the administration is using these fires to do... what exactly? Say that climate change exists? He goes on to state, "Blaming the Canadian forest fires on climate change to further their authoritarian central government costly dictates on the public." I have to ask, what are you talking about?