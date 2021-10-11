 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't blame immigrants
Letter: Don't blame immigrants

As one who had Covid last year and who will live the remaining years of my life tied to an oxygen machine because of that illness, it ironic that a letter writer castigates those "sick illegal immigrates" coming into the country when there's something like forty percent of our population in the US is not vaccinated.

While I'm in my elder years, the really sad thing is the great number of younger people who, because of Covid, will never reach their full economic potential. Daily pain prevents them from working as they once did, so many have either had to quit or take part time jobs. Their combined lost incomes will have a ripple effect on other segments of the economy in the form of what they might have been able to purchase, or the taxes that were formerly paid on their earnings.

Bevelry Tencza

Rio Rico

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

