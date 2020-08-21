Letter: Don't Blame Trump For Covid-19

Indeed, President Trump did not create COVID-19, the pandemic disease that has killed over 160,000 Americans to date. He did eliminate the White House office for pandemic response. He did appoint loyalists of questionable scientific integrity to important public health jobs. He has left twenty appointive US government public health jobs vacant. He blocked entry from China on paper, but not in fact, and repatriated cases from abroad which were followed by widely spaced local outbfreaks. The disease actually entered the Eastern US from Europe before travel was banned at all. Numerous Federal powers which exist to mitigate pandemics go unused. Powers that do not exist are asserted and abused (DHS has no jurisdiction over rioters in our streets.) How about a War Production Act effort for reliable rapid testing, whiich we need before we can open up the economy? The last world pandemic we got here was held to two US deaths. In fact, the real problem is Leader McConnell, refusing to cross the aisle for votes.
DAVID VERNON
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
