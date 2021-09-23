Letter: Don't Change State Constitution

When there are so many larger issues facing our workers, businesses, and communities, changing our state constitution to wipe right-to-work laws off the books is tremendously misguided. But that is exactly what the PRO Act would do. Among its sweeping changes to U.S. labor law, the PRO Act would nullify right-to-work laws here in Arizona. Arizona was founded over 100 years ago, and right-to-work protections were so important they are written into our state constitution. To simply erase these laws from existence takes away rights from workers and also completely disregards the will of who we are as a state. We should not be wasting time, money, and resources to effectively rewrite our state constitution when there are bigger fish to fry. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema should oppose the PRO Act and help ensure Congress focuses on more pressing priorities.
Michelle Rill
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.