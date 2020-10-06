 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't Change the Rules
Letter: Don't Change the Rules

It is ridiculous that the Debate Commission representing American citizens, has to even contemplate changing the rules because Trump can’t or won’t abide by them. This goes for his family and others in his cohort who defied rules and put others in danger. The Debate Commission or the Cleveland Clinic should have thrown Melania and Trump’s mask-flouting clan out of the venue if they didn’t put on masks – either that or cancel the debate right then and there.

It is of course doubtful that another debate will be held, but I suggest no change to the rules. If Trump can’t abide by them and debate, without interrupting incessantly and trying to shout his opponent down, then just stop it dead in its track. And that goes for the faux privileged Trump family; follow the rules or get out.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

