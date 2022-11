Don't despair Kari.

You will soon receive a call from Donald who will ask you to be his Vice President.

He wants you to join him because you are attractive, a TV personality like him, will feed his ego, will deny your loss, will put yourself before country, and be as untruthful as he is.

So don't despair. But do remember one thing: you are both losers and will lose again in 2024.

Phineas Anderson

Catalina