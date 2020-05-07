Letter: Dont Drink The Clorox

There is a dangerous moron in the White House. A while back, he suggested that maybe dropping an atom bomb into a hurricane’s eye might stop the hurricane. Now he is putting forth deadly, wacky suggestions for possibly combating corona virus….. the ingestion or injection of sanitizing chemicals, and the introduction of UV light or other light sources into the body. (Not sure how he envisions that being accomplished). He asked his medical advisors if his ideas could be tested. They sat in silent, stunned disbelief. After the blowback against this display of idiocy, Trump claimed he was “being sarcastic.” Right. We saw him on camera, and this definitely was not sarcasm. He was dead serious. Do any of his supporters ponder this lunacy and say to themselves "OK, this guy is dangerously crazy.” Or might they drink the Koolaid, I mean Clorox?
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
