Letter: Don't drink the Lysol

You know we’re in trouble when an executive from the company that makes Lysol disinfectant must make a statement advising us not to ingest or inject their product , after President Trump’s incredible speculation that this might be a way to combat the virus in those infected. You couldn’t make this stuff up. We have on our hands the perfect storm – an easily spread, deadly virus with no vaccine, combined with an anti-science “leader” whose ineptitude is colossal. This combination has worked to the advantage of the virus. Now we’re seeing the deadly consequences. Other countries are experiencing far fewer deaths in ratio to population, due to early strong leadership, adequate testing, and strict containment measures. It’s painful to watch our medical and scientific experts try to present the truth under pressure to mislead and whitewash. This is Trump’s biggest failure yet and he should pay the price next November.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!