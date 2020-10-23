 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Don't forget how pathetic Senate Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh
View Comments

Letter: Don't forget how pathetic Senate Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh

It was last year when President Trump nominated Brett Kavanuagh to to the U.S. Supreme court. He was already a federal Appellate Judge. During the confirmation hearings in the Senate, Democrats brought out Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct while at a party in HIGH SCHOOL. Ford had NO corroborating witnesses to the incident. She could not remember how she got home from the party and purported witness close friend, Leland Keyser, said she did not know Kavanaugh and and had no recollection of ever being at a party where he was present, with, or without Ford. The whole thing was pathetic! Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti presented a witness who had similar accusations, but was debunked. All of this brought a good guy Kavanaugh to tears during the hearing. Senator Kamala Harris was right in the middle of it! Ford's own attorney, Debra Katz, has admitted support for abortion motivated Ford. Ironically, since being confirmed, Justice Kavanaugh has voted to not hear cases challenging abortion rights!

Alice Moreno

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News