Letter: Don't forget how pathetic Senate Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh

It was last year when President Trump nominated Brett Kavanuagh to to the U.S. Supreme court. He was already a federal Appellate Judge. During the confirmation hearings in the Senate, Democrats brought out Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct while at a party in HIGH SCHOOL. Ford had NO corroborating witnesses to the incident. She could not remember how she got home from the party and purported witness close friend, Leland Keyser, said she did not know Kavanaugh and and had no recollection of ever being at a party where he was present, with, or without Ford. The whole thing was pathetic! Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti presented a witness who had similar accusations, but was debunked. All of this brought a good guy Kavanaugh to tears during the hearing. Senator Kamala Harris was right in the middle of it! Ford's own attorney, Debra Katz, has admitted support for abortion motivated Ford. Ironically, since being confirmed, Justice Kavanaugh has voted to not hear cases challenging abortion rights!
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
