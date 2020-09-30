 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't forgive student loans
Once again,Democrats are proposing to reward irresponsibility and poor decision making. This time, by forgiving student loans. Doing so of course would be a good vote buying strategy , but it should not be done for far more important reasons. We should not be encouraging lack of individual responsibility. We do too much of that already. We should not be “ rewarding” those people who have worked hard, planned ahead, and made good decisions by making them bail out those who didn't look past tomorrow. Democrat policies were prime causes of the current 1.5 trillion dollar student loan “crisis”when they basically decided that everybody needed a college education and made loan money available regardless of the financial value of the education being pursued. Postpone loan interest accrual? Fine. Suspend loan payment requirements for a while? Sure. Tell the debtors “ Don't worry about it...we'll get somebody else to pay off your obligation?”. NO!

Matthew Scully

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

