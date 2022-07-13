Letter: Don't Get Primed

Amazon Prime day. On Thursday, July 7, streaming ABC News was shilling for Amazon by making the newly imagined Amazon Prime Day an upcoming and ongoing news item. I object to Amazon's repeated attempts to join me to Prime. Their methods rely on tricks as cheesy as making "Join" hooks and links in real big fonts, and your choice to not join--which you have to check-- is in small fonts at page bottom.

A month ago Amazon was offering free shipping for orders over $25; today, Amazon still offers the free shipping offer, but only if you are a Prime member.

Unlike the flamboyant robber barons of the 1920s, Amazon is content to pick your pocket for loose change using Prime. Amazon wants to bind your decision to renew annually, they want a guaranteed annual income from you. Don't join Amazon Prime, don't be assimilated. "Amazon Prime Day" is a marketing ploy designed to sign up more revolving annual subscriptions, not a holiday. ABC should be ashamed.

Hal Hill

Benson