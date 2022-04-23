Letter: Don't Give Up On American Democracy

It all feels so sadly familiar. Watching the brave people of Ukraine defend their country with the limited but necessary help of world democracies, I am reminded of the Arab Spring of 2011. The free world was focused with hope on the massive uprising of people demanding freedom only to see their hopes crushed by Assad’s massacres, use of chemical weapons, incarceration of tens of thousands of Syrians in gulags, nearly ten million people displaced, almost three million of them refugees. The free world let the Syrians down. And now eerily similar atrocities are being inflicted on Ukrainians. Do the democracies of today have the will to provide continuing support to Ukraine? And do we care so little for our own democracies that large numbers support the creeping goals of homegrown demagogue wannabes, nationalist, even fascist, leaders? How can this end well for the Ukrainians? For us? It hurts my heart to think.