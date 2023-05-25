While most mass shooters are male and are driven by a variety of reasons, mental instability, racism, anti- Semitism, gay hatred and paranoia among others, they have one thing in common, they're angry. Angry because they've been mocked, humiliated, taunted, bullied, left out by the mainstream and ignored. The one thing they want is to be noticed and heard, revenge for their perceived slights and injustices, even when it means their death. A moratorium by law enforcement and the media on releasing any information about the shooter other than age and gender would deny them the notoriety they seek. No interviews with former schoolmates, employers, neighbors or family members, and no photos, printing or broadcasting their paranoid manifestos. Denied this attention it just might serve as a deterrent to a few future shootings. And it would be a welcomed much needed relief for the rest of us who are sick and tired of hearing about and seeing these damaged twisted losers forced into our lives on an almost daily basis.