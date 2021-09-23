Letter: Don't Impeach Our Incompetent President

Our president has gotten himself into a huge mess in only a few short months in office.
COVID: Former President Trump handed him two approved incredibly successful vaccines accelerated by Operation Warp Speed. He told us that he was the antidote to Trump's alleged mishandling of the virus. How’s that going?
Our southern border: Trump also handed him a semi-stable border situation where desperate hopeful immigrants understood the steps to come here before uprooting their miserable lives. Now there’s chaos and despair at Del Rio and elsewhere.
Afghanistan departure: Almost no one is defending this humiliating fiasco so I don’t need to add more.
I'm not a big fan of impeachment proceedings by either party of an incumbent president. When you sort through the diatribe, they're either "criminally Republican" or "criminally Democrat". Either way, it distracts from governance and weakens America.
I say, forty months to go until the election.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
