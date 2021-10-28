Letter: Don't Let Politicians Prescribe Our Medicines

Dear editor,
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause distress for parents across Arizona and the globe. How do I protect my children? Do I send them to school? What about the vaccine? Having to worry about more than my own health during such an uncertain time has been absolutely terrifying and very overwhelming.
It is concerning to hear that some proposed policies in Washington, DC could threaten access to medication for patients.
Creating lower healthcare costs is important, but the problem lies in how Congress is attempting to do it. By implementing government price setting policies like Medicare negotiation, Washington politicians could threaten which medications doctors can prescribe and patients can access. In countries like Canada and Germany that have similar laws, patients have access to fewer medications and are subject to longer wait times for treatments.
I hope that Congress protects everyone’s access to medication and rejects the Medicare changes under consideration.
Emily Ramos
Foothills
