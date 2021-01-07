Letter: Don't let this happen

In my 72 years l have never seen a political landscape as today. We actually have a President who is trying to destroy the Democratic process. 25 plus percent of Congress are trying to help this Egomaniac; He will not get his way this time, but be warned this type of thinking creates Demigods such as we have in Russia, and, N. Korea. Look into a politicians history, before you elect another Hitler. By the way I wrote this article sitting on the toilet; How appropriate.
Don Lodico
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.