Letter: Don't let this happen
In my 72 years l have never seen a political landscape as today. We actually have a President who is trying to destroy the Democratic process. 25 plus percent of Congress are trying to help this Egomaniac; He will not get his way this time, but be warned this type of thinking creates Demigods such as we have in Russia, and, N. Korea. Look into a politicians history, before you elect another Hitler. By the way I wrote this article sitting on the toilet; How appropriate.

Don Lodico

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

