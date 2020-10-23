Letter: Don't Like Trump?

During my twenty-year career in the Navy, I spent many of them overseas marveling at the ignorance, gullibility and idolatry with which some citizens of foreign lands approached their national leaders. I was so proud to serve a country which embraced reason and humanity as guiding principles and encouraged – for the most part – those qualities in its political discourse. Despite the silliness displayed in the quadrennial presidential conventions, Americans didn’t routinely wave placards bearing the images of their chosen ones, chant hateful slogans or actively reject overwhelming evidence in order to believe fantasies they found appealing. Fast forward to the 21st century and we are now them.
I recently saw a story about people wearing tee shirts reading, “If you don’t like Trump, you won’t like me.” I have never liked bullies, braggards, liars, cheaters, racists, sexists, conmen or self-professed assaulters of women. So, you can rest assured that if you are wearing that shirt, you are absolutely correct in that, at least.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
