Letter: Don't Relax Fuel Efficiency Standards for Transportation
Every day the Star brings hope as it carries stories of people generously reaching out to others in this very difficult time.

But the pandemic is teaching us as well. We are learning that modeling is critical for future planning and preparation must take place well before the arrival of a disaster.

Scientists warned us we were not prepared for a pandemic. They've also warned us that we are not addressing the causes of a changing climate. We are reaping the reward now of not being prepared for a pandemic. Let’s not do it again by failing to take steps to slow global climate change. Relaxing fuel efficiency standards for transportation is foolish and will hasten the arrival of disastrous climate change.

Please write your representatives and ask them to prohibit the Trump administration from relaxing fuel efficiency standards for transportation. Your children and grandchildren will thank you.

Mike Carran

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

