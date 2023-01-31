Letter: Don't restrict what we can learn

Across the country, state legislatures restrict what students like us can learn. Lawmakers do not want tough topics, like LGBTQ issues, racism, and sex taught in schools. Lawmakers ban books to appease a political base or because parents are afraid to have conversations. Arizona's HB 2495 law went into effect last September and makes it difficult for sex ed to be taught, or for books with "sexually explicit material" to be checked out without parental consent. Let’s face it: While it may be difficult, we must learn about these things. And we should not be prevented from learning them because politicians are afraid.