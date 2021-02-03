Letter: Don't send Sinema money

Sinema stands in the way of long hard won chance to help real people. She owes us an explanation why she is willing to jeopardize the legislative agenda of the democratic party by not getting rid of filibuster and supporting Covid 19 relief. She has been emailing me to send her money. I don't intend to until she does the right thing.
Remember that Sen Sinema voted to give Russian oligarch, Oleg Derapaska, his money that was blocked by the senate as the result of sanctions by the senate after interference in our elections. Even Martha McSally didn't support that. Sinema cut a deal with Mitch McConnel which was a despicable act of betrayal.
Don't send her a penny.
Barbara Moore
East side
