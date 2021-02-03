 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Don't send Sinema money
View Comments

Letter: Don't send Sinema money

  • Comments

Sinema stands in the way of long hard won chance to help real people. She owes us an explanation why she is willing to jeopardize the legislative agenda of the democratic party by not getting rid of filibuster and supporting Covid 19 relief. She has been emailing me to send her money. I don't intend to until she does the right thing.

Remember that Sen Sinema voted to give Russian oligarch, Oleg Derapaska, his money that was blocked by the senate as the result of sanctions by the senate after interference in our elections. Even Martha McSally didn't support that. Sinema cut a deal with Mitch McConnel which was a despicable act of betrayal.

Don't send her a penny.

Barbara Moore

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News