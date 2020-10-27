Letter: Don't spend Medicare funds for campaigns

I am incensed that Trump is pushing through a proposal to send first a letter costing millions of dollars and then $200 cards with his name on them costing more millions of dollars to seniors on Medicare. We need the money to pay our medical bills. We don't need any politician using Medicare to get their name out there to the voters just before an election. Trump and the Republican dominated Senate blocked everything they can to provide care for the people, but now want to do this days before the election? Does he think we are all stupid? Does he think that suspending the payroll deductions for Social Security and Medicare is helping seniors? Steal the money and then spend what is left foolishly seems to be the proposal. Seniors tend to be thrifty but not the ding dong in the White House who loves his name more than anything else.
Bette Richards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
